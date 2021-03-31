New Iberia man involved in a string of hits-and-runs and vehicle thefts, and accused of shooting at vehicles in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man is accused of shooting at vehicles in Abbeville, stealing a vehicle and then getting into a number of hit-and-run crashes, according to police.

Daquintin Peoples, 26, of New Iberia, faces the following charges:

Hit and Run

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (3 Counts)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Attempted 2nd Degree Murder (4 Counts)

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (4 Counts)

Illegal Use of Weapons (4 Counts)

Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway

Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet said officers responded to a “shots-fired” call at around 5:45 p.m. near First Guaranty Bank at the corner of La. 14 and Gaurard St. Peoples was allegedly firing at vehicles traveling along La. 14. A search began for Peoples, who allegedly fled into the neighborhood behind the bank and stole a vehicle.

In addition, Touchet said Peoples was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on Charity St. in Abbeville. Peoples allegedly fled the area in his vehicle, but then stopped for unknown reasons, exited the vehicle and began shooting at passing motorists. He allegedly struck several passing vehicles. He then fled on foot, allegedly stole another vehicle and fled north on U.S. 167. While traveling north, he allegedly committed another three hits-and-runs before stopping at a gas station in Lafayette, where he was caught by Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies.

Mr. Peoples will have additional charges for crimes committed outside of the city limits of Abbeville, according to Touchet. Abbeville Police Chief Bill Spearman said he would like to thank the following agencies for their cooperation and assistance:

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office

LA Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division

Louisiana State Police

Maurice Police Department

Lafayette Police Department

US K9

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who has information regarding any crime to please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling (337) 893-2511. You may contact the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.