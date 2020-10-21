New Iberia man arrested in Abbeville for threatening juvenile with firearm

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center after Abbeville Police say he pulled a firearm and threatened a juvenile.

Journal Kelly, 19, of New Iberia, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet said the incident happened around 2 a.m. this morning. Officers were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Kelly, who was located at around 10:30 a.m. this morning and taken into custody without incident.

In addition to dialing 911, the public can provide tips to Abbeville Plice at (337) 893-2511 or through the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777.  All callers may remain anonymous.  Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AbbevillePolice Department/, the official web page at www.abbevillepd.com by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link provided or through the official Abbeville Police Department app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

