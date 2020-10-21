New Iberia man arrested in Abbeville for threatening juvenile with firearm

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia man was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center after Abbeville Police say he pulled a firearm and threatened a juvenile.

Journal Kelly, 19, of New Iberia, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet said the incident happened around 2 a.m. this morning. Officers were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Kelly, who was located at around 10:30 a.m. this morning and taken into custody without incident.

