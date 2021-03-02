Multiple suspects arrested on violent crime charges in Abbeville

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- In recent weeks, a violent crime taskforce, consisting of members of the Abbeville Police Department and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, conducted several operations around and within the city limits of Abbeville.

Based on their efforts, officers were able to make several arrests of violent offenders. The following persons have been arrested:

Jovante Ledbetter faces charges robbery (warrant) and illegal possession of weapons by persons convicted of certain felonies

Justin Williams faces charges of failure to report a homicide, illegal possession of weapons by persons convicted of certain felonies and illegal use of weapons

Chaquam Williams – failure to appear (15th Judicial District Court) warrant

Chavez Waters – Probation Warrant

Dauntrel Bessard – aggravated assault with a firearm

Anyone with information regarding any violent crime is encouraged to contact either the Abbeville Police Department, (337) 893-2511, or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, (337) 893-0871, with their information. You can also leave a tip here.