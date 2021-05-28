Multiple arrests in connection to Vermilion Parish burglary ring

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – 2 people are behind bars accused of multiple burglaries in Vermilion Parish. Police arrested 20-year old Coreiana Jazznay Jones and 19-year old Kentrell Laday in connection to the burglaries.

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Offic, Deputies responded to several vehicle burglaries in multiple locations across Vermilion Parish. Also stolen during these burglaries was a 2013 Ford F-250 Platinum Edition. After a weeklong investigation, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives were able to identify Jones as one of the suspects.

Coreiana Jazznay Jones

An arrest warrant was obtained for nine counts of Principal to Simple Burglary and one count of Principal to Theft of a Motor Vehicle. With the assistance of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the arrest warrant was executed on the 700 block of Bonin Road, Lafayette.

During the execution of the arrest warrant, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives, along with members of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team, identified Laday as a second suspect. A search of the home was conducted where six firearms, large and small caliber ammunition along with high round magazines, a large amount of high-grade marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were located. Two of those firearms were confirmed stolen and one was identified as illegally modified. Laday is charged with nine counts of Simple Burglary of a Vehicle and one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Kentrell J. Laday

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely.