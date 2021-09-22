Motorcyclist killed in crash in Vermilion Parish on Tuesday

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon on Hwy 343 in Vermilion Parish.

Gerry John Lasseigne, 37, of Carencro was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on LA 343.

A southbound 2011 Peterbilt 18-wheeler turned left onto LA 697 in front of Lasseigne, causing the motorcycle to strike the rear right wheels of the cab portion of the 18-wheeler, initial investigation from Louisiana State Police Troop I revealed.

Despite wearing a DOT-approved helmet, Lasseigne was pronounced dead on the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Lasseigne for analysis.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and not injured. He showed no signs of impairment and did submit a voluntary breath sample, which indicated no alcohol in his system.

This crash remains under investigation.

Motorcycles are smaller than other vehicles and are more difficult to see. Drivers are asked to pay attention behind the wheel and to always watch for motorcycles. For more information on the Louisiana Motorcycle Safety, Awareness, and Operator Training Program, visit http://www.lsp.org/motorcycle.html.

Troop I has investigated 40 fatal crashes resulting in 49 deaths in 2021.