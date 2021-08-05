Mother supports mask mandate because children learn best inside the classroom

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — While some parents may be skeptical about officials opening the classroom during another Coronavirus surge, Waynesha Briggs of Abbeville says she’s all for it.

Vermilion Parish School board officials released the new school year’s handbook. Schools are required to follow the same COVID-19 safety measures as last school year, including wearing masks.

“I think it’s a good thing that they’re wearing masks because with everything going around, it’s a safety precaution for the kids.” said Briggs.

After the mask mandate was enforced, Briggs became more comfortable with sending her child back into the classroom. She says virtual or online learning is not an option. Her daughter learns best inside of the classroom.

Briggs said, “She needs to be inside of the classroom. She added. “She doesn’t learn as fast online as in being with her teacher. I think she needs to be with a teacher.”

Briggs says she’s willing to follow whatever guidelines are put in place by school officials.