Mother of murdered Abbeville teen speaks out

“Put the guns down, put the guns down. Too many young lives old lives, any life. Put the guns down.”

His name was Terrel Reddick, a 16-year-old who was killed in broad daylight on Nov. 3 to gun violence in Abbeville.

His legal guardian, Coretta Williams says she raised Reddick since he was one. She says when she received the call that he was shot and killed she was in shock. She says the 16-year-old was a good kid and never caused any trouble.

He wasn’t into any type of gangs or violence, just a normal corny little 16-year-old.

She says it’s been days since her and her husband slept. She says although they’re still hurting, the recent arrest connected to the shooting brings relief.

“By no means do I mean that to be grievance on the next parent we’re losing you know because it’s going to be someone else’s son or sons that are going to be lost too,” said Williams.

When asked if she holds anyone other than those involved responsible this was her response.

“These kids, they’ll find ways to get a hold to things that were never on our minds. What they do with it that’s out of our control,” she said.

Williams says following the crowd is never the answer. She says she wants others to strive for a better lifestyle.

“We just wish these children and young men would get a grip. This is not the life. Because you’re shortening your life.”