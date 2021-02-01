Middle and high school students in Vermilion Parish return to full in-person learning this week

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) Vermilion Parish middle and high school students will be returning to full in-person learning this week.

Since Thanksgiving, middle and high school students in have been on a hybrid schedule, like many students in parishes across Acadiana.

“Parishes next to us, Acadia and Iberia, have been back since Christmas and St. Martin is transitioning this week. Evangeline is transitioning and Lafayette Parish started transitioning a few students back this week,” Vermilion Parish Schools Superintendent Tommy Byler said.

Starting Monday, February 1, Superintendent Byler says Vermilion Parish middle and high school students will begin transitioning back to in-person learning as well.

“After Thanksgiving and after Christmas, obviously we wanted to give that two-week window, as of the amount of gatherings that people probably went through,” he told News Ten.

As expected, Vermilion Parish schools did see a slight increase in the number of coronavirus cases and quarantines after Christmas.

“We were supposed to come back on January 19, but the numbers weren’t quite where we wanted them to be. We just held off a little bit longer,” Superintendent Byler said. “I just decided that the numbers were where we felt comfortable with, so we started that transition period back in today.”

On Monday, February 1, all 6th and 9th graders returned to school in Vermilion Parish, as well as 7th, 8th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grade A-day students.

Tuesday the B-day students will return.

“We’re not bringing everybody back in at once because we want to make sure our handwashing stations, our temperature checks in the morning, our bus routes, our cafeteria, our transitions between classes… We want to make sure all of our staff and students have an opportunity to process that, and we want to slow play it. We didn’t want to bring everybody back and cause other issues that we could control,” the superintendent added.

Superintendent Byler says by Friday, February 5, all middle and high school students will have returned to school in-person like normal.