LEROY, La. (KLFY) — The Maurice Volunteer Fire Department was called to respond to a large fire early Monday morning. The fire was a two-story home off Highway 699. There were no reported injuries or fatalities.

Meaux-Nunez, Indian-Bayou, Abbeville, Broussard, Milton, Youngsville, Scott, Kaplan and Judice Fire Departments were all involved in extinguishing the blaze.