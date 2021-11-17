Manhunt for suspect who shot teenaged boy in head leads Abbeville PD to wanted man in connection to Oct. shooting

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Schlessinger St. and Maude Ave. in Abbeville, along with several other streets, were blocked off by law enforcement for at least an hour Tuesday afternoon because of two separate incidents in the area.

The streets were packed with law enforcement and eye-witnesses of a shooting that left a teenage boy with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Just one block away from the crime scene, an arrest was being made for a wanted suspect in a shooting that happened last month.

Cell phone footage shows 19-year old Jha’Juan Campbell of Abbeville being arrested Tuesday afternoon.

News 10 received a call about a shooting at the intersection of Maude Ave. and Schlessinger St. We were told a boy was shot while getting off of a school bus.

While headed to the scene, News 10 saw Campbell being arrested. In the video, you can see law enforcement detaining Campbell as he tries to pull away from police officers. You can also see eye-witnesses pleading for Campbell’s innocence.

“That’s not him, you’ve got the wrong person.”

Just moments after, officers clarified with News 10 that, “This is not related to what happened today.”

What was thought to be an arrest in connection to the school bus shooting, was actually an arrest connected to a shooting that happened on October 11. Officers say during a manhunt for the suspect involved in the school bus shooting, they spotted Campbell and arrested him.

Campbell was booked on a warrant.

He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and was transported to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.