ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Vermilion Parish officials are calling for a mandatory evacuation for the following areas in Vermilion Parish:

Pecan Island

Intracoastal City

Esther

Forked Island

Mouton Cove

The following areas south of La. 14; South Erath, South Delcambre, and South Gueydan.

Those choosing to stay and face this dangerous storm must understand that rescue efforts cannot and will not begin until after the storm, according to Vermilion Parish officials.