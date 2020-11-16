UPDATE: Man who escaped custody while at Abbeville Courthouse captured

UPDATE: Captain Drew David with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s office advises that Treborian Cooper, the escapee from earlier today has been apprehended.

David said in a press release that Cooper was found only blocks away from the courthouse after escaping custody, and was taken into custody.

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A man accused of attempted second-degree murder who was out on bond awaiting a court hearing escaped from the Abbeville Courthouse this morning, according to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Treborian Cooper, 20, was placed into custody after he showed up to his hearing late. He escaped custody without being noticed after a bailiff handcuffed him and placed him in a waiting room. Cooper was also facing charges of armed robbery with a firearm and raising a fire in a correctional facility, according to Public Information Officer Capt. Drew David.

Cooper is last known to be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with yellow writing, black pants, dark shoes, and had on a silver necklaces. He is listed as 5’6 and weighs 160lbs.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff Office and the Abbeville Police Department said they began an immediate and active search for Cooper. Both law enforcement agencies are asking the public to NOT approach Cooper and to please contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 893-0871 with any information that may help with his peaceful return to custody.