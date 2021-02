VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Magnolia Plantation Water System Inc. is asking for all of its Vermilion Parish customers to check their yards for any broken pipes.

The company said it is trying to prevent undue strain on the water plant. If you have any broken pipes, please turn off your shutoff valve next to your meter box.

Please call the office with any questions at (337) 893-1331.