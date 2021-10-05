LDH calls for some to quarantine after COVID-19 outbreak traced to Abbeville wedding

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Health announced that a COVID-19 outbreak has occurred after a recent wedding ceremony in Abbeville, and officials are asking all attendees to take precautions.
“The wedding was held at L’Eglise on September 25, 2021,” stated LDH officials in a press release. “Approximately 150 people were in attendance. Several people that attended the wedding subsequently developed symptoms and tested positive for … COVID-19.”
LDH officials said they consider all attendees to be “exposed to COVID-19.”
LDH said any unvaccinated individuals should quarantine through Oct. 9 (14 days following their exposure at the event) and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 including:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
LDH recommended testing for all attendees, even those who are not symptomatic and/or who are fully vaccinated. However, if an exposed unvaccinated individual tests negative for COVID-19 prior to end of the quarantine period, they still need to remain quarantined for the remainder of the 14 days. LDH has a list of COVID-19 test sites on its website. Individuals can also call 211 to find a COVID-19 test site near them.
Anyone with questions about possible exposure at this event should contact the Region 4 Office for the Office of Public Health at (337) 262-5311.