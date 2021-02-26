Lafourche Parish man attacks, abandons woman and infant child on U.S. 90, arrested in Abbeville

RACELAND, La. (KLFY) — A Cut Off, La., man faces charges after Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said he attacked a woman, then stranded her and her infant child on U.S. 90 while he stole her vehicle.

Dillon Terrebonne, 27, of Cut Off, faces charges of domestic abuse involving strangulation and child endangerment and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Terrebonne and the two victims were driving along U.S. 90 in the woman’s vehicle near Raceland when an argument broke out. Webre said Terrebonne stopped along the highway and exited the vehicle. He walked to the passenger seat where he began striking the woman in the head and strangled her. The woman was able to free herself from Terrebonne and exited the vehicle. Terrebonne then entered the vehicle and began driving off. He then stopped and removed the infant carrier car seat from the vehicle, placed it on the side of the highway, and continued driving westbound. The woman rushed to the infant and secured the child for safety. A passing motorist stopped to assist, and deputies arrived a short time later. The woman and her child were then transported to a safe location.

Later Thursday night, Abbeville Police officers located Terrebonne still driving the vehicle. He was booked into the Vermilion Parish jail awaiting extradition back to Lafourche Parish.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues