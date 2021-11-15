Lafayette man arrested in Saturday shooting in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man and a juvenile were arrested in their alleged involvement in a shooting that happened Saturday in Abbeville, according to a press release from the Abbeville Police Department.

Devon Andrus of Lafayette was arrested and charged with the following:

Illegal use of weapons

Obstruction of justice

Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

On Nov. 13, at approximately 2:50 p.m., officers with the APD responded to a “shots fired” call in the 1500 block of Felicity St.

During the investigation, officers found several 9mm and .40 caliber casings in the area where the caller said people were shooting. Officers found a parked, unoccupied vehicle that was hit by two bullets.

Officers were able to secure a description of the vehicle and its license plate that the suspects were shooting from. A BOLO for the vehicle and suspects was issued to area law enforcement.

.At approximately 6:30 p.m. the Abbeville Police Department was notified that the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle, and they had two individuals detained that were inside the vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, and officers located a Glock .40 caliber handgun, a Taurus 9mm handgun, and a .22 caliber rifle. An NCIC check revealed that the Taurus 9mm handgun had been stolen out of Baton Rouge, La.

Abbeville Police Department officers took custody of the two individuals detained. It was discovered that one of the individuals was a 17-year-old juvenile. The juvenile was charged and released to his guardian.

Chief Spearman would like to thank the Abbeville Police Department patrol division for a job well done. Chief Spearman would also like to thank the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that anyone who has any information regarding any crime, please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling 893-2511. You may contact the “Tips” line at 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers of Vermilion by calling 740-TIPS or the P3 app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store