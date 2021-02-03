Kaplan Police: Rene Rost Middle placed in lockdown after bomb threat, juvenile arrested

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — The Kaplan Police Department announced that it responded to a bomb threat today at Rene Rost Middle School.

A Facebook post on the Kaplan Police Department’s page said the school was placed in lockdown and the children were evacuated to nearby Holy Rosary Church. The school was then searched and cleared by a K-9 officer, who found no device.

A juvenile has been arrested in the case, according to the Facebook post. Kaplan Police Chief Joshua Hardy said he would like to commend all officers and the teachers and staff at Rene Rost for their quick response and escorting the children to safety.