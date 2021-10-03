Kaplan police need help locating man who escaped custody

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) Kaplan Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who they say escaped from the city jail Sunday morning.

Police Chief Joshua Hardy said Blake Blanchard was waiting to take a shower when he ran barefoot out of the facility.

Hardy said police gave chase, however Blanchard fled in an unknown direction.

Blanchard was in jail on burglary and criminal trespass charges.

He has shoulder length hair and wears eyeglasses, Hardy said.

While not considered a danger to the public, Hardy asked that if you see him do not approach him and instead contact police or 911.