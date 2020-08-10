Kaplan man allegedly attempted to bribe witness in alleged sexual assault case

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Kaplan man is behind bars after a victim accused him of rape and battery and police accused him of trying to bribe a witness to some of the crimes, according to Abbeville Police.

Dannon Sellers, 36, was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of battery of a dating partner, second-degree battery, false imprisonment, criminal consipracy to commit public bribery and simple criminal damage to property. His brother, Keith Sellers, Jr., 34, of Lafayette was charged with attempted public bribery and conspiracy to commit public bribery.

According to Lt. Jonathan Touchet, Sellers was located by Abbeville Police at a department store and arrested after his alleged victim sought treatment at a local hospital. Officers arrested him and charged him with some of the crimes, but then added charges as the victim cooperated more. She had previously feared retaliation.

Also during the investigation, officers received information that Dannon Sellers was attempting to cooperate with his brother, Keith Sellers, Jr., to bribe a witness in the case. Both men were booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.