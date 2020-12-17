Juvenile suspected of having Gremlin Gang ties arrested in Mississippi on conspiracy to commit murder charge

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- An ongoing investigation into an alleged plot to commit murder in Vermilion Parish has led to the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect who is now awaiting extradition in Mississippi.

Roland Bernard III (VPSO)

According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, the teen was arrested on Dec. 15. This second arrest was made in the ongoing investigation for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder against Roland Bernard III.

He was arrested November 18 after investigators “intercepted information that Bernard was engaging in methods to have others commit second-degree murder,” the VPSO said in a statement of Thursday.

The juvenile suspect faces a charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and was immediately taken to a juvenile detention center in Mississippi where he awaits the next process in the juvenile court system.

This case is still ongoing and more arrest are possible, the sheriff’s office said.