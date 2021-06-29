Juvenile arrested in Abbeville murder where victim was dumped on side of road

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve made an arrest in Monday’s shooting death of a man who was thrown out of a car off Queens Ranch Rd. south of Abbeville.

The victim has been identified as Jaylan Ben, 18. Ben died in transit to the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Monday, deputies located the suspect’s vehicle near the intersection of 9th Street and South State Street in Abbeville. Investigators found a juvenile as a person of interest and arrested that individual Monday night on a warrant for second-degree murder.

This incident is still an active homicide investigation. Updates may follow as information becomes available.