Interim Fire Chief appointed for Kaplan

KAPLAN, La (KLFY) — An interim fire chief has been appointed for the city of Kaplan, according to a press release from the City of Kaplan.

After meeting with the board of the Kaplan Fire Association, Mayor Mike Kloesel has appointed Captain Robbie Pommier to Interim Fire Chief effective immediately. Pommier is a 12-year veteran of the Kaplan Fire Department.

The former fire chief, Jacob Mathiew, was fired mainly due to his temper, along with other issues.

Last month, Mathiew was put on suspension for two weeks after he removed a GPS tracker from a city vehicle and placed it on his personal vehicle last year. He was told more than once to return the GPS back to the city vehicle, but he refused.

Mayor Mike Kloesel provided comments regarding the former Chief’s termination. “After an investigation, done by myself, it is my recommendation that we have to terminate the fire chief,” Kloesel said. “One of the biggest issues that we’ve had to deal with is pertaining to the GPS tracker, the other, his temper.”