Head-on collision in Vermilion Parish leaves two dead

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A fatal car crash Saturday night on Hwy 167 in Vermilion Parish left two dead.

According to State Police Troop I, Ramsie Baumgardner, 18 of Maurice was traveling south on U.S. 167 while Brandon Issac, 31 of Carencro was traveling north in the southbound lane. The two vehicles had a head-on collision in the inside lane.

Troopers’ investigation determined Baumgardner and Issac were wearing seatbelts. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital in critical condition where they later died. Toxicology reports for both drivers are pending.

The crash is still under investigation.