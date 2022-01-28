ERATH,La. (KLFY)– This weekend in Erath, there will be a gumbo cook-off to help raise funds for Erath High School’s 2022 graduating class.

The cook-off will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow Jan. 29 at Quality Sports Authority, 12725 North Rd. The best gumbo will be judged in three categories: seafood, chicken and other. Judging will begin at 1 p.m.

There will also be live music by Gabe Broussard and The Beau Young Band in the afternoon. Gabe Broussard begins at 1:30 pm, with Beau Young at 5:30 pm.

Live and silent auction items and the drawing for the Supper Raffle. The raffle will begin at 4 p.m.

Proceeds benefit EHS Project Graduation.