Grieving Abbeville mother torn after son’s grave site vandalized

Abbeville, La. (KLFY) It’s been two years since Victoria Leblanc lost her six month old son Carter to SIDS.

Since then she visits his gravesite everyday, as it brings her peace and comfort. Until one day she discovered his gravesite was destroyed, leaving her crushed.

When you enter St. Paul’s Cemetery in Abbeville you see many making a quick visit or cleaning their loved ones burial site.

For Victoria Leblanc, visiting the sandbox she created for her son who passed away at just six months is what keeps her going.

“I can be very depressed, and I can be down and out and this is where I find peace.”

Leblanc says when she gets the chance she decorates Carters sandbox as a way for her and her two daughters to spend time with him.

Just days ago during her visit, she noticed her sons sand box was destroyed. She says now her two daughters constantly ask to play with their big brother.

“What do I tell my three year old? Bubbas sandbox isn’t there? All I can do is tell them mommy has to get him another one because the other one is broken.”

She says since then she’s done her best to restore what’s left of baby Carters’ final resting place.

“I mean, I done my best. It’s still not the same.”

Leblanc says she created a Go Fund Me account and that the money donated will go towards a permanent headstone for baby Carter.

If you would like to help, please click the link below to make a donation:

https://gf.me/u/zaz9hz