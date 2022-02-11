ERATH, La. (KLFY) – A new seafood innovation center is on the way. Congressman Clay Higgins announced the Twin Parish Port District (Port of Delcambre) would receive $780,707.00 in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development funding.

Concept for the Acadiana Regional Seafood Hub facility.

The Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) grant will construct an innovation center that creates and expands businesses and provides training for the local seafood industry. The RISE grant funding is authorized through the 2018 Farm Bill, which Congressman Higgins supported.

“This is a seven hundred eighty thousand grant from the USDA to help the port of Delcambre build a seafood hub that will be located in the town of Erath,” said Wendell Verret, Port Director, Twin Parish Port District. He says the grant will help create a shared kitchen facility to provide for local producers in the area and it will impact many people. “This is going to impact Vermilion Parish, seafood producers, farmers, small farmers, cattlemen in both Vermillion and Iberia Parish as well as St. Mary,” he said.

“It’s gonna be for the Acadiana Region, but its primary focus is seafood, so we’re looking to help the fisherman as well.” News ten reached out to local people in the seafood industry, and one shrimp boat owner who has been in the fishing industry for 45 years feels the funds will be used in other matters.

“The ones that are going to profit by it is the big dogs, the ones that buy the shrimps. The little shrimp boat owners, we get nothing. That’s to help all the big shots,” said Timothy Schouest Jr., who is a shrimp boat owner, Smokin’ Joe.

Some say the funds should be used to help with the docking areas. “The reason we got that many boats are because they can’t park. They don’t got nowhere else to park,” said Joshua Gary, a seafood employer.

“We need docks up over here in Delcambre because the docks are really in bad shape,” said Schouest. Verret says the grant is still in the early stages, and construction will start in a year. “It’s an extended project, but we’re very excited to receive notice of grant,” said Verret.

Congressman Higgins issued the following statement:

“The port of Delcambre is an important hub for Louisiana’s seafood industry. This grant, combined with other recent investments at the port, helps create jobs and boosts the local economy. The new seafood innovation center will provide needed support for Louisiana fishermen and related businesses in South Louisiana.”

Information about a public planning meeting is scheduled for 2/24/2022 at 6:00 p.m. in Erath at the community center.