Free store opens in Abbeville for those in need

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) 20-year-old Sabien Brown opened the free store Sabien Specialty Services just a few weeks ago.

Inside the store are all types of items from clothes, food to toiletries and it’s all for the community.”

Brown says, It’s all free and donated for the community by the community.

“We donate it out on Tuesdays and Fridays.”

Brown says he noticed how many perfectly usable items were being thrown away and going to waste.

He figured why not create a space where people in his hometown can give and receive if need be.

Over the few weeks he’s received so much support from the community.

His next goal is to expand the store.

He also dreams about establishing partnerships with other local organizations and companies.

“I want the community to kind of take over it and to operate it and adopt it to where it’s just an everyday part of Abbeville. “

It doesn’t just stop there.

Brown says he and volunteers are currently growing a community garden.

He says research shows it has the possibility to lower crime rates , increase property value and improve mental health.

He’s even thinking about turning it into a local farmers market.

Sebastian Pharis, a volunteer at the store grows plants and vegetables from his home, and has decided to hop on board and use his green thumb for the greater good.

“I figured it’s much better here than in my back yard.”

Brown says the store is open on Tuesdays from 3-5 pm and Fridays from 11-1 pm.

Donations are accepted and there are no limits to how much someone can take or how many times they visit the store.