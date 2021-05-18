Flooding concerns plague Vermilion Parish after strong storms

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) As heavy rains and the threat of flash flooding continue for Southwest Louisiana, Vermilion Parish is already feeling the effects after only the first day of a possible four day event.

Director of the Office of Emergency Preparedness, Homer Stelly, explains, “We are monitoring the Vermilion River. It is already close to crest levels.”

Stelly tells News Ten they are carefully watching weather patterns and preparing to lend assistance wherever and whenever needed.

“Everyone is monitoring weather. We are watching local stations. We are asking residents to be alert of any alerts we send from our office,” Stelly continues.

Monday night’s storm brought problems west of Abbeville for the town of Gueydan.

“Lightning hit a power plant. At one time, 100% of the town did not have power,” says Stelly.

As the rain continues to fall and water levels rise, he encourages residents to take precautions now.

Stelly continues, “If you live in low lying areas, get sandbags now.”

Area 1 Barn, 13115 Mack Switch Road, Erath

Area 2 Barn, 12002 Calvin LeBouef Road, Abbeville

Area 3 Barn, 29429 Veteran’s Memorial Drive, Gueydan

Area 4 Barn, 13531 Gladu Road, Kaplan