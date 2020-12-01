First year teacher at Abbeville High adjusting to major changes brought on by COVID-19

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) Since Louisiana’s return to phase two, district school leaders in Vermilion Parish now have a new game plan.

High School and middle schools are going hybrid until the Christmas holiday, which ends the first semester.

Danielle Alleman is a first year teacher at Abbeville High and says the hybrid schedule at the beginning of the school year worked in her favor.

“I was able to teach a lesson one day, and teach it again the next day so it worked out great for me.

Since then, Alleman says, she’s adjusted to the new way of educating her students but she isn’t the only one adjusting well.

“I know there is a solution to every problem. It’s just to figure it out and take it a little bit at a time.”

Overall, Alleman says the good outweighs the bad.

“As a new teacher I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else because the faculty and administration here is amazing and so helpful.”