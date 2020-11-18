Fight in Abbeville parking lot leads to shots fired, one arrested

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville Police arrested one man after he allegedly fired shots in the parking lot of Walmart yesterday night, Nov. 17.

Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet said the gunshots came after a fight broke out between two men in the parking lot. Christian Green, 20, then allegedly stepped out of a vehicle and fired shots toward the ground. Officers contacted Green by phone, and he agreed to turn himself in.

Green was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on two counts of illegal discharge of a firearm. The gun was recovered and placed into evidence.