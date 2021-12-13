Father and son of Vermillion Parish school board member share heartfelt goodbyes at her vigil

ERATH, La. (KLFY) – Friends and family of a Vermillion Parish school board member who was killed over the weekend held a candlelight vigil to remember her Monday night.

41-year-old Kristy Hebert lost her life Friday in a two-vehicle crash.

At the vigil for Kristy, her father and son gave heartfelt, emotional goodbyes.

“She’d be crying right now just because we’re crying over her. That’s how much she cared about everybody,” Kristy’s son, Chase, said.

Surrounded by people who loved Kristy, her son spoke up, saying how much it meant that everyone came out to honor and remember his mom.

“She touched so many people’s lives. I even get Facebook messages from all the kids she taught, talking about how much she improved their lives and taught them a lot. I know she did that for many of y’all here tonight too,” her son added.

Kristy’s father, Mike Kloesel, who’s also the mayor of Kaplan, said she made everyone smile, she worked hard in everything she did, and he was proud to be her dad.

“Tonight I realized that I am the truly the luckiest guy in the world because I am the only man she will ever call dad,” Kloesel said.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of Kristy and what she accomplished in her 41 years,” her father added.

Many of her past and present students also shed tears for their teacher, as they said goodbye.