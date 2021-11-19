Fatal shooting in Maurice marks first homicide since the 1950s

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting in Maurice. Police say a family member of the victim allegedly pulled the trigger.

The Maurice police chief says the victim and the man they believe to be the shooter are third cousins. They both live on Chargois Street, where the shooting happened Friday afternoon.

“At approximately 12:30 p.m., I received a call from Mr. Robert St. Julien. We know him as “Bobby.” He told me there was a disturbance going on with Kevin Chargois. He needed me to get here as soon as I could,” Maurice Police Chief Guy Nerren said.

Chief Nerren says he sent officers to Chargois road, where the caller lived.

“They came here, and when the first officer arrived, they had a black, male subject, 53 years of age, deceased in the roadway,” he said.

The victim was identified as Kevin Chargois.

When police questioned Robert St. Julien, the man who initially reported the disturbance, they discovered the victim was his third cousin.

Police named St. Julien as a suspect and brought him in for questioning Friday afternoon. Hours later, he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Chief Nerren says this is the first homicide in Maurice in about 70 years.

“As a matter of fact, I spoke with the previous chief, who was here for 30 years and his recollection is the same as mine, that this is probably the first homicide since the 50’s when they had a bank robbery,” the chief said.

“We have a great community here. This is probably just an isolated incident. We’re going to do our best to keep this town safe,” he added.