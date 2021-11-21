Family of missing Abbeville man says “this is out of character”

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The family of a man who has not been seen for over a week told Abbeville Police his disappearance is “out of character.”

Police say 63 year old Stanley Edward Key (AKA “Bubba”, “Willie”) was last seen November 16, 2021 leaving his residence in the Oak Street area of Abbeville.

He was wearing a blue & gray polo shirt & a black leather jacket, police said.

Key stands 5’9”-6’1”, weighs 190 lbs with black eyes & black/gray hair (salt & pepper) and wears glasses with thick lenses.

He has scarring on his right hand from an accident & surgery, police said.

According to his family. “this is out of character for Bubba to not be in contact with family or not to answer text/call.”

Anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Abbeville Police Department at (337)-893-2511.