Family identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Vermilion Parish sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital and a man is dead after a shooting in Abbeville Wednesday afternoon.

The man’s family has identified him as 41-year-old Dwight Brown.

Brown’s cousin says she was just two blocks away, right down the road when she heard about a dozen gunshots.

“I was in the kitchen, and I heard gunshots. I heard, ‘Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,'” Brown’s cousin, Marilyn Mitchell, said. “I was like, ‘did you hear that?’ because my daughter was sitting in the living room with me.”

Mitchell says she heard the shots about 15 minutes after noon.

“Right after, about maybe 30 seconds later, you heard, ‘Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow.’ I open the door of her apartment to look to see if I see anything. Well, I didn’t see anything. She said, ‘Mama, don’t stick your head out too far,'” she added.

Mitchell’s daughter checked Facebook and read that Brown had been shot.

“So my daughter ran down there, and that’s when she saw him on the ground. He was in handcuffs, and that was all she saw,” she told News Ten.

Mitchell’s daughter says she also noticed a shotgun lying about ten feet away from his body in the street.

She says Brown spent several years in the army and suffered PTSD when he returned home. Last summer, she says an incident triggered his PTSD.

“He was at Kings Mart right down the road. Dwight had went to the store, and the prices of his food was so high. So he told them he wasn’t going to buy anything, so when Dwight left out the store, a man came out the store shooting at Dwight. Ever since that, that must have triggered his PTSD because his brother told me he wasn’t right ever since then,” Mitchell said.

Brown’s cousin also spoke with his aunt after the shooting.

His aunt said she had left Brown’s home only ten minutes before the officer arrived, and she said he was his happy, normal self.

She also believes something happened that triggered his PTSD and led to the shooting.