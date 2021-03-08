Family identifies Abbeville shooting victim as 19-year-old Ra’Zavian Brown; says he was trying to escape the city’s violence

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) One person is dead and another injured after being struck when shots rang out from a passing vehicle in Abbeville.

Police responded to a home on North East Street on Sunday, where they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, one of the victims said that they were traveling on Adier Road, when a passing vehicle fired shots, striking both victims.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals where one victim died and a second remains hospitalized.

No suspects have yet been named.

The family of the deceased victim has identified him as 19-year-old Ra’Zavian Brown.

“This really hits home hard for me and for my family right now,” pastor and local activist Lawrence Levy said.

Levy was about to do a stop the violence rally in Crowley when he got the call that his cousin had been killed.

“It’s hard to see. It’s hard to face. It’s hard to accept for a mother, so now with all of the preaching that I do to other mothers, I find myself having to be that to my big sister,” Levy said.

He says it’s especially hard, since his family lost another loved one to gun violence just two years ago in Abbeville.

“So here it is. We’re back again, same family. We lose another,” he said. “It’s hard. It’s heartbreaking to see my family having to face these kind of things.”

Levy says Brown was like a son to him, and he had just moved away to escape the city’s violence.

“His mom said he was here in Jennings doing well, but she said he was bored. So he returned back to Abbeville. That is the clear-cut problem that we see and face. When there is nothing to do, they go do what they’re used to doing,” he told News Ten.

He says it happened to his cousin, and if nothing changes, it’ll happen again .

“It may not hurt somebody else because it’s not their family, but if you care about humans as a whole, it should affect you to some degree. And if it don’t, then maybe you need to check yourself to find out what’s really in your heart,” Levy added.

Tuesday afternoon Levy will host a candlelight vigil and balloon release for 19-year-old Ra’zavian Brown.