Demand outpaces vaccine supply in Vermilion Parish, forcing cancelation of public drive-thru event

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Vermilion Parish and LDH officials are now having to reschedule a vaccination drive-through event that was set to take place in Abbeville.

Homer Stelly, director of Vermilion Parish’s Office of Emergency and Preparedness, said the cancelation was due to a shortage of supplies and will remain canceled until further notice.

“We’re just waiting for the amount to come in so we can make a distribution,” he told News 10.

Stelly says officials planned for the drive-thru to take place at Comeaux Park in Abbeville.

“You would get there, drive through the line and get the vaccine. After 15 minutes if you didn’t have side effects, you would just drive off,” he explained.

Organizers are not sure when the parish will receive enough vaccinations to be able to administer them to the public.

Until they become available, Mason Romero, owner of the Thrifty-Way Pharmacy in Abbeville says the pharmacy is able to administer vaccinations, but there is a waiting list.

“We take people’s names, add them to the waiting list and as the vaccine becomes available we call the patient to set up an appointment,” Romero said.