Delcambre post office temporarily closed, services being moved to Abbeville

Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) — United States Postal Service (USPS) services have been suspended due to Hurricane Delta, though services are being resumed across South Louisiana with the exception of three sites.

The following post offices are closed and their operations are being diverted to the following locations: