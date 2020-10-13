Delcambre post office temporarily closed, services being moved to Abbeville

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) — United States Postal Service (USPS) services have been suspended due to Hurricane Delta, though services are being resumed across South Louisiana with the exception of three sites.
The following post offices are closed and their operations are being diverted to the following locations:
- Delcambre post office: diverted to Abbeville post office, 1421 Veterans Memorial Dr.
- Hackberry post office: diverted to Sulphur post office, 800 S. Post Oak Rd.
- Cameron post office: diverted to Lake Charles post office, 900 Moss St.