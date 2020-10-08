Delcambre mayor is urging residents to heed evacuation notices

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Delcambre is one of the many towns in Vermilion Parish placed under mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Delta.

The town’s mayor Pam Blakely says this decision was made with the residents’ safety in mind.

She says those who do decide to stay may not receive help until Hurricane Delta passes.

“It’s better that they leave because if they stay and call for help, we might not be able to send someone out to see about them,” the mayor told News 10.

Blakely suggested all residents who plan on evacuating leave by 5 p.m. Thursday. She says this is to keep city officials informed.

“It’s a suggestion to be out by 5 p.m. that way we can know who’s staying and who’s not staying,” Blakely said.

The mayor said whether you leave or stay all residents should make sure their outside belongings are safely secured.

“I would like for people to tie down their things so that your things won’t go in someone’s yard,” she said. “Tie down your trash cans so that debris doesn’t go in someone’s yard because that has been a big problem.”