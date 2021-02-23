Cultural center and charter school coming to Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An historical part of Abbeville is getting a makeover, with hopes of enhancing the Vermilion Parish community.

This transformation comes after Abbeville native Pastor Walter August of Bethal’s Place in Houston wanted to revamp the James A. Herod building.

The historical structure was built in the late 1950’s.

The $10 million project will include the James A.Herod cultural center, an African American history museum, several adult learning suites, and the Williams Scholar Academy educational center — Vermilion Parish’s first public charter school.

The type 2 public charter school will be spearheaded by school leaders Dr. Twyla Williams-Damond and Mrs. Tiffany Williams-Spraggins of Abbeville

Tiffany Spraggins says, “We certainly embrace the history. We would like to revitalize what James a. Herod stood for and hopefully revitalize the spirit and the people of the community.

The free public charter school offers middle and high school programs exposing students to both traditional courses and dual enrollment opportunities, said Dr.Damond.

“We are sure that if you’re under our guide, you will flourish and that is something that we promise all of our students.”

Monday organizers held a town hall meeting for community feedback.

Ronald Gaspard attended the meeting, he says.

“I want to see what’s going on in the community with the schools that are coming in. It’s the support that we need to keep our children off of the streets and give them a good education where they can understand what it means to be apart of the community.”

Williams Scholar Academy is now open for enrollment.

The academy is expected to open August 2021.