Community still bearing the weight of 9-year-old unsolved homicide

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The truth is, not much has changed on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive in the last nine years. Same houses, trees are a little bigger but no matter how much time goes by the uneasiness of a 9-year-old unsolved homicide case remains.

“It’s a sad situation because I have family members that have been gone for 20 years and they haven’t been solved. So it’s sad they need to try to do better,” said Abbeville resident Connie Batiste.

According to Abbeville Police Department, on April 26, 2012, family members found 71-year-old Rita Jordan dead from multiple stab wounds.

Detectives with the Abbeville Police Department are working to solve the case, but members of the community still miss Rita Jordan.

“She was a very sweet, loving woman everything I would see her. We would never visit each other but we would meet each other in the store,” said Batiste.

Batisite describes Jordan as a “very beautiful person you shouldn’t ask for nothing better.”

Bringing back the thoughts of Rita Jordan made Batiste emotional.

“She was so very sweet,” she cried.

Many people did not want to be on camera but recall what happened to Rita Jordan and hope her case is solved.

“I love her and I hope she’s resting in peace. I hope they catch whoever did it to her because life is too short baby. It’s sad. It’s sad,” said Batiste.

If you have any information regarding this case call Crime Stoppers at 337-740-TIPS.