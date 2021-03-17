City officials in Kaplan to foot increased portion of customer utility bills

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) The city of Kaplan has agreed to pay the increased portion of residents’ utility bills created by last month’s ice storm.

In a Facebook post, the mayor stated he’s proud about the council approved resolution that makes the decision final.

“This doesn’t require that we a adopt a new ordinance. A resolution can be made stating that a part of that bill can be forgiven,” Kaplan Mayor Mike Kloesel said.

The mayor says the utility bill customers received the month before is about how much they can expect to pay for the cold snap bill.”As you know utility bills were just astronomical from that storm?

We’ll cut our residents bill in about half,” Mayor Kloesel stated.

The mayor explains the money will come from a bill signed into law by President Joe Biden called the American Rescue Act.

Mayor Kloesel estimates Louisiana is to get just over $5 billion.

He explains about $894 million is go to Louisiana villages, towns and cities.

The mayor says Kaplan will use some of that money to help cover the utility project.

“We’ve been brainstorming, Dirk and I and the city engineer. We’ve been brainstorming. I’m not taking all the credit for that,” the mayor explained.

The mayor confirms the cold snap utility payoff also includes businesses.

“We are not leaving anyone out. All businesses and residents will be affected by this,” the mayor added.

“These times with COVID and everything everybody is suffering one way or another. Every little bit helps,” councilman-at-large Dirk Gary stated.

Gary agrees with the mayor that residents will be billed the previous months rate.

“I conferred with the city attorney just to be sure we can do this, and he advised yes. Again, it’s amazing we actually get to give back to the citizens,” Gary stated.

The vote by the city council was unanimous.

“It’s a plus for us and a plus for the citizens. Absolutely!” Gary noted.