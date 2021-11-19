BREAKING NEWS: Fatal shooting reported in Maurice

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE, 2:50 p.m.: Maurice Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Chargois Rd. The police chief said this is the first homicide since the 1950s.

Officers responded to a call about the shooting at around 12:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived to the scene, they found a victim dead in the road. The victim was already dead.

Police said the caller is the third cousin of the victim. The caller was taken into custody for questioning and is being considered a suspect at this time, according to police.