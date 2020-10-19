Bicyclist killed on La. 14 in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Police are investigating a Sunday evening crash that killed a bicyclist on La. 14.

Just before 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of the highway and Broadmoore Avenue where they say a driver reportedly failed to yield a right-of-way.

(Submitted photo)

The vehicle struck the bicycle, ejecting the rider off onto the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, APD spokesman Lt. Touchet said.

Impairment is not suspected in the crash, Touchet said. The crash remains under investigation. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of family members, Touchet said.