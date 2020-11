Abbeville, La. (KLFY) – An Abbeville man is arrested for the murder of a 16-year old boy.

Ryheem Veney is accused of a murder that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the 16-year old was shot in the area of 411 Kibbe St. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the learned later that multiple people had been shot at in that area. Police say information led them to the arrest of Veney.

The investigation is still active and more arrested are expected in this case.