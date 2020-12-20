Abbeville mother turns to community service as a way to honor late son

ABBEVLLA, La. (KLFY)- An Abbeville mother has turn to community service to honor her son’s death, three years later.

Megan Plowden tells News Ten the best way she can honor her son is to turn her tragedy into positivity by working to end violence in communities.

“I’m not going to let anything defeat me,” Plowden says.

Dylan Plowden was just 14 years old when he was shot and killed on December 19th, 2017.

His mother says the only way she continues to cope and deal with her loss is by working to make sure no other parent has to bury their child.

“I’m working to stop violence. I can’t do it alone. It takes a community to make a change,” continues Plowden.

Megan says Dylan died as a result of senseless gun violence.

She says she uses her son’s memory as a way to make a change for the youth in her community.

Plowden explains, “This year we passed out toys for kids. I wanted to do something for the youth. It can bring me peace and a sense of closure to do things for kids.”

Her biggest project is a non-profit called Dylan Saves Lives.

Through the non-profit, she will serve as an advocate to end violence in neighborhoods while also providing resources for teens who need guidance.

“By the grace of God, I’m going to push through. They can come to me for motherly advice or for anything I can do for them,” says Plowden.

The suspect, Jalen Levine, is still in the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

He’s charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree murder.​