Abbeville woman arrested for stabbing dating partner

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville woman was arrested earlier this morning for allegedly stabbing her dating partner at a State St. residence.

News 10 learned Abbeville Police arrived at the residence to find the stabbed man laying in the yard.

The female suspect was arrested for battery of a date partner and brought to the Vermilion Parish jail. Her name has not been released.

The male victim was treated and released and then was arrested in Iberia Parish for a misdemeanor charge.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added here as they become available.