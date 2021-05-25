Abbeville woman arrested after K9 officer discovers illicit drugs in car

GUEYDAN, La (KLFY) — The Gueydan Police Department arrested an Abbeville woman for possession of multiple drugs earlier this month.

Carolyn Greene, 25, of Abbeville was arrested and booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail on May 13 for possession of heroin, possession of alprazolam, possession of meth, tail lights, driver’s license suspended, registration failure of owner to secure.

The GPD initiated a traffic stop near the 700 block of 1st St. on May 14. An alert from K9 Officer Ammo led to the discovery of the following: