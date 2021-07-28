Abbeville suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man over money

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville suspect has been arrested after shooting a man with a shotgun over an argument involving money, according to Abbeville Police.

Ryan Thompson, 33, of Abbeville, allegedly got into an argument on July 25 with the victim over payment for storing a motor. He faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder and remains jailed in the Vermilion Parish Jail on a $100,000 bond.

“During the argument, Mr. Thompson produced a handgun and fired at the victim,” said Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet. “The shots did not hit the victim. The suspect then produced a shotgun and fired at the victim, striking him on the side of his body, with pellets striking him at various places on his body, from his ankle to his face.”

Police were notified by hospital officials, and they obtained a warrant for Thompson’s arrest.

The Abbeville Police Department is asking that any who have information regarding this case, or any other crime, please contact the Abbeville Police Department by calling (337) 893-2511. You may contact the “Tips” line at (337) 892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.