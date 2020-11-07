Abbeville shooting victim’s death may have been retaliation for son’s arrest

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — On Nov. 5, Abbeville police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Edwards Street. According to Abbeville Police, 52-year-old Roland Bernard, Jr., was shot at least twice. Shortly after he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released details on what led to the shooting.

“Our detectives are still actively investigating, so unfortunately, we can’t disclose what they’re finding out, but they have been since last night continuously investigating this crime,” said Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet

However, he did confirm the shooting could be connected to an arrest made Sept. 26. The deceased victim is the father of Roland Bernard, III. Bernard was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated criminal damage to property and obstruction of justice.

“We do have a Roland Bernard the third who is in our system that does have a lengthy criminal record,” said Touchet. “He is the son of the deceased victim.”

Touchet says the shooting could have been in retaliation for the arrest.

“I can tell you that… That is one aspect of it that our detectives are pursuing. We’re not ruling anything out at all. Until we find evidence, or prove that it is or isn’t, we’re going to continue investigating every aspect we can.

Touchet says this is an open investigation. If you have any information on the shooting death, contact your local authorities.