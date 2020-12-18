Abbeville resident says the Vermilion Parish Violent Crimes Task Force can’t succeed without community’s help

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — The Abbeville Police Department, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, state and federal agencies will all work together to tackle violence across the parish.

The Violent Crimes Task Force will assist the Abbeville Police Department with heavier patrols, in-depth investigations and shared information between divisions across the parish.

Chief Bill Spearman says the department’s decision to work closely with law enforcement in Vermilion Parish will ensure the department has the help and support it needs to help decrease violence in the city.

“If we all put together between all of our agencies we can pretty much cover a large area,” said Spearman.

But one Abbeville resident says the responsibility to tackle crime is on both law enforcement and those in the community. The Abbeville man lives near a high crime area in the city. He says he hears gunshots almost everyday, and he feels the violence in the area is getting out of hand.

“It’s not a good look. We want to win the clean city award not the murder capital award,” he said.

He says it’s all about making the right choices and that starts at home.

“If you’re taught better you will do better and that’s on the parents. A child can’t raise his or herself.”

He says he wants people to understand there is more to life than violence.

“I want long life and prosperity for my people, not a 19-year-old ending up in the cemetery because he thought he was gangster. That’s not gangster.”